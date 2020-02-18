Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera reiterated a Hold rating on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) today and set a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gladstone Commercial with a $22.50 average price target.

Based on Gladstone Commercial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.51 million.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties.