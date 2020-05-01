Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gladstone Commercial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Based on Gladstone Commercial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.62 million and net profit of $2.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.14 million and had a net profit of $4.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GOOD in relation to earlier this year.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.