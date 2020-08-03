Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gladstone Commercial with a $20.00 average price target.

Based on Gladstone Commercial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.53 million and net profit of $993K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.2 million and had a net profit of $2.22 million.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.