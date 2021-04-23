Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 87.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Glacier Bancorp with a $56.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Glacier Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $211 million and net profit of $81.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a net profit of $57.41 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial, and Consumer and Other Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

Read More on GBCI: