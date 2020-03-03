Gilead Sciences (GILD) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 36.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.94, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $87.65B and has a P/E ratio of 17.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 21,720 shares for a total of $426,364.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.