Gilead Sciences (GILD) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.16.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 45.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $79.23, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.97 and a one-year low of $60.89. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 22.29M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

