Gilead Sciences (GILD) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.12, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.97 and a one-year low of $56.56. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 9.66M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

Read More on GILD: