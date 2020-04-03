Gilead Sciences (GILD) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.88, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.98 and a one-year low of $60.89. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 19.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 21,720 shares for a total of $426,364.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

