Gilead Sciences (GILD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and RBC Capital gave Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.72, close to its 52-week low of $58.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Pandion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $78.06 average price target, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.97 and a one-year low of $58.06. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 9.76M.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

