Gilead Sciences (GILD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Cowen & Co. gave Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.21, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $78.88 and a one-year low of $60.89. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 11.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 21,720 shares for a total of $426,364.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.