Gilead Sciences (GILD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and J.P. Morgan gave Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 49.8% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $78.38 average price target, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $85.27B and has a P/E ratio of 32.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.