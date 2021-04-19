Gilead Sciences (GILD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Redburn Partners and Bernstein gave Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.15, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Based on Gilead Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.42 billion and net profit of $1.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.88 billion and had a net profit of $2.7 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 20,282 shares for a total of $418,620.

Founded in 1987, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of antiviral drugs used in the treatment of diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi. It offers its products under brands including Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi.

