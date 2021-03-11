Gilead Sciences (GILD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and RBC Capital gave Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 48.0% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.73, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $80.31B and has a P/E ratio of 714.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 20,282 shares for a total of $418,620.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

Read More on GILD: