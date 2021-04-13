Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 43.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $78.62 average price target.

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $81.41B and has a P/E ratio of 722.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 20,282 shares for a total of $418,620.

Founded in 1987, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of antiviral drugs used in the treatment of diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi. It offers its products under brands including Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi.

