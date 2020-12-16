Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.94, close to its 52-week low of $57.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, Redburn Partners also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Gilead Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.58 billion and net profit of $360 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.6 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.17 billion.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

