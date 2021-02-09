Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report issued on March 26, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.97.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $75.56 average price target, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Gilead Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.42 billion and net profit of $1.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.88 billion and had a net profit of $2.7 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 20,282 shares for a total of $418,620.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

