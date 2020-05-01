Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 46.7% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis Sa, and Regeneron.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $78.50 average price target, representing a -3.3% downside. In a report issued on April 20, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $87.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $105.8B and has a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 21,720 shares for a total of $426,364.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

Read More on GILD: