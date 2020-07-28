Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD) on July 21 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 58.2% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.33, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $75.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences’ market cap is currently $93.5B and has a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

