Gildan Activewear (GIL) Receives a Hold from CIBC

CIBC analyst Mark Petrie maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Petrie covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canada Goose Holdings, and Aritzia.

Gildan Activewear has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.74, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Gildan Activewear’s market cap is currently $5.68B and has a P/E ratio of 19.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.89.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.