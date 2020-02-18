Gildan Activewear (GIL) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on February 13, Luke Hannan from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.82.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gildan Activewear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.93.

Based on Gildan Activewear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $105 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $59.55 million.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.