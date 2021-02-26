Gildan Activewear (GIL) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.30, close to its 52-week high of $31.41.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gildan Activewear with a $31.90 average price target.

Based on Gildan Activewear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $602 million and net profit of $56.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $740 million and had a net profit of $105 million.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.