Gildan Activewear (GIL) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear (GIL) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.96.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gildan Activewear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.46, representing a -10.9% downside. In a report issued on October 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.29 and a one-year low of $9.42. Currently, Gildan Activewear has an average volume of 644.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GIL in relation to earlier this year.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.