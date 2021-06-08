GigCapital2 (GIX) Receives a New Rating from Colliers Securities

GigCapital2 (GIX) received a Buy rating and a $14.00 price target from Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

GigCapital2 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

GigCapital2’s market cap is currently $182.9M and has a P/E ratio of -11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

GigCapital2, Inc. is a blank check company. It has not commenced any operations. The firm formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz on March 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.