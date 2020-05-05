Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy (GBNXF) yesterday and set a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.43.

Bereznicki has an average return of 11.4% when recommending Gibson Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked #6267 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gibson Energy with a $17.78 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.30 and a one-year low of $8.60. Currently, Gibson Energy has an average volume of 4,235.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.