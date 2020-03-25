Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Christopher Tillett maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy (GBNXF) yesterday and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and CNX Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gibson Energy with a $18.51 average price target, a 76.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Gibson Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and net profit of $35.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $16.07 million.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.