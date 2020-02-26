Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Raymond James gave Gibson Energy (Other OTC: GBNXF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy today and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 74.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Fortis, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.39, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

Gibson Energy’s market cap is currently $2.9B and has a P/E ratio of 23.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.96.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Wholesale, Logistics, and Other.