Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy (GBNXF), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.6% and a 45.4% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision Drilling, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.59, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.88 and a one-year low of $8.59. Currently, Gibson Energy has an average volume of 717.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GBNXF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.