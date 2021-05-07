GFL Environmental (GFL) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental (GFL), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, AMN Healthcare Services, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GFL Environmental with a $37.05 average price target, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

GFL Environmental’s market cap is currently $10.61B and has a P/E ratio of -15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.51.

GFL Environmental Holdings Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provide remediation of contaminated soils as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation and shoring services.

