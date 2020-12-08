Geron (GERN) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Geron (GERN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 50.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Geron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.67.

The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Geron has an average volume of 2.74M.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.