Geron (GERN) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Geron (GERN), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 35.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $4.67 average price target, which is a 148.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Geron has an average volume of 2.86M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GERN in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GERN in relation to earlier this year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.