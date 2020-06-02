Geron (GERN) Receives a Buy from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on Geron (GERN) on May 31 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Duncan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Duncan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $3.67 average price target, representing a 122.4% upside. In a report issued on May 29, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Geron has an average volume of 2.55M.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.