Geron (GERN) Receives a Buy from Cantor Fitzgerald

Howard Kim- June 2, 2020, 6:54 AM EDT

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained a Buy rating on Geron (GERN) on May 31 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Duncan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Duncan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $3.67 average price target, representing a 122.4% upside. In a report issued on May 29, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Geron has an average volume of 2.55M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts