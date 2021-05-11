Geron (GERN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Needham gave Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Geron today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25, equals to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 39.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $4.25 average price target, implying a 217.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Geron has an average volume of 2.98M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.