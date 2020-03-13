Geron (GERN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Geron (GERN) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.99, close to its 52-week low of $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 34.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $3.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, Geron has an average volume of 1.34M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.