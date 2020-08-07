Geron (GERN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Geron (GERN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $3.50 average price target, a 98.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Geron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52K and GAAP net loss of $16.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.06 million.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.