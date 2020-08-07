Geron (GERN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Howard Kim- August 7, 2020, 5:45 AM EDT

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Geron (GERN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $3.50 average price target, a 98.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Geron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52K and GAAP net loss of $16.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts