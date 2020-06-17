Geron (GERN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Geron (GERN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Geron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52K and GAAP net loss of $16.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.