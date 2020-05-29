Geron (GERN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Catie Powers- May 29, 2020, 5:23 AM EDT

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Geron (GERN) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 52.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on Geron’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $171K and GAAP net loss of $29.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $375K and had a GAAP net loss of $7.3 million.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

