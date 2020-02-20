Gentherm (THRM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Barrington gave Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Gentherm today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.95, close to its 52-week high of $49.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 52.7% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gentherm with a $53.00 average price target, representing a 6.1% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.95 and a one-year low of $35.63. Currently, Gentherm has an average volume of 129.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of THRM in relation to earlier this year.

