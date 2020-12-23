Gentherm (THRM) Got Some Bad News

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino downgraded Gentherm (THRM) to Sell today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gentherm is a Hold with an average price target of $50.50.

Based on Gentherm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $260 million and net profit of $24.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $240 million and had a net profit of $15.89 million.

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Industrial segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.