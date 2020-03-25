Gentherm (THRM) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Gentherm (THRM), with a price target of $47.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.3% and a 32.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Gentherm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.95 and a one-year low of $27.24. Currently, Gentherm has an average volume of 170K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Industrial segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.