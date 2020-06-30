Gentex (GNTX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to Gentex (GNTX), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 43.3% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Gentex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.40.

The company has a one-year high of $31.27 and a one-year low of $19.48. Currently, Gentex has an average volume of 2.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNTX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Frederick Sotok, a Director at GNTX sold 7,000 shares for a total of $181,650.

Gentex Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products, Its revenue is derived from the production and sales of automotive products in the United States, Germany, and Japan. Its products include automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, dimmable aircraft windows, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices. The company was founded by Fred Bauer in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, MI.