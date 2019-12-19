Gentex (GNTX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Gentex (GNTX) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.20, close to its 52-week high of $29.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gentex with a $33.00 average price target.

Based on Gentex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $111 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $111 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNTX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, Gary Goode, a Director at GNTX sold 9,414 shares for a total of $264,533.

Gentex Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electro-optical products for the automotive, commercial building, and aircraft industries. Its revenue is derived from the production and sales of automotive products in the United States, Germany, and Japan.