Genprex (GNPX) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Buy rating on Genprex (GNPX) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genprex with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genprex’s market cap is currently $157.7M and has a P/E ratio of -6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of novel proprietary technology platform for the treatment of cancer. It develops the Oncoprex immunogene therapy which targets the non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. The company was founded by J. Rodney Varner in April 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.