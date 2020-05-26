Genprex (GNPX) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Cosme Ordonez reiterated a Buy rating on Genprex (GNPX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.75.

Ordonez has an average return of 27.5% when recommending Genprex.

According to TipRanks.com, Ordonez is ranked #2735 out of 6619 analysts.

Genprex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.03 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Genprex has an average volume of 3.17M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of novel proprietary technology platform for the treatment of cancer. It develops the Oncoprex immunogene therapy which targets the non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. The company was founded by J. Rodney Varner in April 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.