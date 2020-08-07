Genpact (G) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Genpact (G), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 66.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genpact with a $44.40 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Based on Genpact’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $923 million and net profit of $85.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $809 million and had a net profit of $60.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services, and information outsourcing. It focuses on designing and running intelligent operations and transformation services, which provides digital, consulting and analytics services. The company was founded by Pramod Bhasin in 1997 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.