Genpact (G) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Caso maintained a Buy rating on Genpact (G) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.43, close to its 52-week high of $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 78.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genpact is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.75, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 26, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.55 and a one-year low of $27.41. Currently, Genpact has an average volume of 1.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of G in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Patrick Cogny, the SVP of G sold 30,000 shares for a total of $1,203,600.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services, and information outsourcing. It focuses on designing and running intelligent operations and transformation services, which provides digital, consulting and analytics services. The company was founded by Pramod Bhasin in 1997 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.