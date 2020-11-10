Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 49.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genocea Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00, representing a 211.1% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Genocea Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $453K and GAAP net loss of $4.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.53 million.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. It uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes; and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

