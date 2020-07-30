Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 53.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Genocea Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, which is a 167.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.75 and a one-year low of $1.10. Currently, Genocea Biosciences has an average volume of 859.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GNCA in relation to earlier this year.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. It uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes; and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.