GenMark (GNMK) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on GenMark (GNMK) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.74, close to its 52-week high of $13.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GenMark is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GenMark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.2 million and GAAP net loss of $10.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNMK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions. Its products include ePlex and XT-8. The company was founded by Jon Faiz Kayyemin 1993 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Read More on GNMK: