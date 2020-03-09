Genmab (GMAB) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Catie Powers- March 9, 2020, 9:14 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 40.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Genmab has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $25.42 and a one-year low of $16.33. Currently, Genmab has an average volume of 344.2K.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

