Genmab (GMAB) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, representing a 18.4% upside. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.42 and a one-year low of $16.33. Currently, Genmab has an average volume of 330.9K.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.